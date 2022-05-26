WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end, and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced the winners of all the prizes, including the dream home. KTVE/KARD’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Morning Anchor and Executive Producer Mya Hudgins anchored a one-hour show special dedicated to this year’s giveaway.

The winner of the 2022 Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house built by BRACO Construction is Callie Walker of Quitman, La.

The winner of the Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Assurance Financial is Jimmy Colson of Farmerville, La.

The winner of the Early Bird Prize: Exmark 42” Zero-Turn Mower, Echo String Trimmer, Edger, Handheld Blower and Hedge Trimmer, and four years free engine service courtesy of 3B Outdoor is Martha Ham of Bienville, La.

The winner of the Bonus Prize: 2022 Chevy Trailblazer RS courtesy of Legacy of Farmerville is Miriam Tassin of Jonesville, La.

The winner of the Open House Prize: Custom design services and furniture courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture is Aubry Moffett of Monroe, La.

A video of the dream home drawing is posted above and posted below is the show special. KTVE/KARD congratulates all the prize winners and thanks everyone who supported the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.