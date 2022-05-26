WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end, and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced the winners of all the prizes, including the dream home. KTVE/KARD’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Morning Anchor and Executive Producer Mya Hudgins anchored a one-hour show special dedicated to this year’s giveaway.
- The winner of the 2022 Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house built by BRACO Construction is Callie Walker of Quitman, La.
- The winner of the Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Assurance Financial is Jimmy Colson of Farmerville, La.
- The winner of the Early Bird Prize: Exmark 42” Zero-Turn Mower, Echo String Trimmer, Edger, Handheld Blower and Hedge Trimmer, and four years free engine service courtesy of 3B Outdoor is Martha Ham of Bienville, La.
- The winner of the Bonus Prize: 2022 Chevy Trailblazer RS courtesy of Legacy of Farmerville is Miriam Tassin of Jonesville, La.
- The winner of the Open House Prize: Custom design services and furniture courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture is Aubry Moffett of Monroe, La.
A video of the dream home drawing is posted above and posted below is the show special. KTVE/KARD congratulates all the prize winners and thanks everyone who supported the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.