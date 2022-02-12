WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–The 2022 Krewe De Riviere parade took place on Saturday February 12. Spectators and residents that are involved in the parade say that they are here to catch Mardi Gras beads and have fun.



Christian Washington, “I feel like this is a real fun experience to have everybody from the community to come out and have fun from West Monroe, Monroe, and from different places.”



Arklamiss residents traveled near and far to watch the 2022 Krewe de Riviere parade. During the parade dancers, firebreathers, and more took the streets to entertain residents of West Monroe. The parade began at West Monroe high school and concluded at the Ouachita parish courthouse. West Monroe resident Alicen Wiley says she attended the parade to celebrate her birthday and that her and her friends enjoyed the show.



Alicen Wiley, “I had fun at the parade and well we wanted to come the parade and celebrate Mardi Gras. I also had fun because today is my birthday.”



Residents say they hope to enjoy more parades in the future.