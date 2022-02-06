FARMERVILLE, La.(KTVE/KARD)- Major League Fishing is set to kick off the fourth season of the MLF Bass Pro Tour, the most competitive circuit in professional fishing, in Monroe and West Monroe, next week, Feb. 5-10, with the first regular-season tournament of the 2022 season.

The First stage of the pro fishing tour will take place on Lake D’arbonne. In stage one of the fishing tour anglers will be competing with a 1 pound-8 ounce weight requirement on Lake D’arbonne. The six day event will showcase 80 of the best anglers across the world.

The Knockout Round will take place on Caney Creek Reservoir, where anglers will launch at 7:30 a.m. from the Caney Creek Hooks Marina, located at 400 Spillway Road in Chatham. For the final day Championship Round, the final 10 anglers will compete on Bussey Brake, launching at 7:30 a.m. from Bonner Ferry Road, five miles northwest of Bastrop off of Louisiana 593.

This event will mark the first time ever that an MLF tournament has taken place in Monroe-West Monroe. The fishing tour will end on Thursday February 10th in Northeast Louisiana and one lucky fisherman will walk away with a grand prize of 100,000 dollars.