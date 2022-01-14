2022 AG EXPO: Everything you need to know before attending

(WEST MONROE, LA) KTVE/KARD— The 2022 Ag Expo kicks off today, January 14, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. The location of the event is at 501 Mane Street, West Monroe La, 71292. On Friday, January 14th, doors will open at 2 PM and run until 8 PM. On Saturday, January 15th, doors are set to open at 9 AM and close at 4 PM.

Each year, the Ag Expo educates the public about our sources of food and fiber. In addition, the event provides a networking opportunity for ag-related businesses and services. Tickets can be purchased outside the front doors of the Ike Hamilton, before entering the main lobby. Tickets are $7 per person, and those under the age of six get in for free.

The KTVE booth is set up for display, offering giveaways and showcasing talent. On Friday, from 2 PM to 8 PM, catch the morning team, Hunter Elyse, Mya Hudgins, Lexi Birmingham, and Sports Reporters, Steven Pappas, and Chris Demirdjian. On Saturday, from 9 AM to 4 PM, expect to see Reporters, Nick Summer, Bryce Oselen, Brianna Medina, Vallery Maravi, and Chelsea Williams. In addition, Sports Reporters Jesse Davis, Dominique Williams, and Steven Pappas will be there. Evening Anchors, Christina Jensen, Jeremy Harrell, and Chris Demirdjian will also be in attendance.

At the Ag Expo, there are events for the whole family including a horse breed extravaganza. Here is a list of events happening for this weekend:

2022 Ag Expo

Friday, January 14th

2:30- Clydesdale Demo

3:30- Pony Rides

Saturday, January 15th

9:30- Parade of Breeds

10:00- Dressage Demo

10:40- Show Trail Demo

11:15-12:15- Pony Rides

12:30- Ranch Horse Trial Demo

1:30-2:15- Pony Rides and Interactive Rodeo

2:30- Chiropractor Demo

In addition to the Horse Breed Extravaganza, here’s a schedule of the livestock shows happening at The Ag Expo:

Friday, January 14th

12:00-4:30- Check in registered Beef, Dairy, and Goat breeding entries

3:00-6:00- Weigh in for livestock

5:30- Market Swine Showmanship

6:00- Dairy Showmanship (Immediately following Dairy Showmanship will be the Breeding Dairy Show)

7:30 AM-8:30 AM- Weigh in for lambs

9:00 AM- Market Lamb Showmanship

Market Lamb Show (Right after Market Lamb Showmanship)

Beef Showmanship (Right after Market Lamb Show)

8:30 AM-9:30 AM- Weigh in for goats

Goat Showmanship (Right after Market Lamb Show)

Market Goat Show and Breeding Goat Show (Follows Goat Showmanship)

Above you will find all the details for the livestock shows and events. In addition to those activities, here is a list of seminars available for sit-in.

3:00-4:00- 2021 Cotton and Soybean Crop Overview, Oak Tree Identification and Ecology, Photo Booth, and Hatch Day at the Mini Farm

4:00-5:00- Trees in the Landscape, Why Breakfast Makes a Difference, and Overview of Insect Pressure in Row Crops

5:00-6:30- Dose of Gardening, History of Row Crop, and Snack Smarter in a Quick and Nutritious Way

Saturday, January 15th

10 AM- Getting Active, Being a Smarter Food Pantry Donor, and Eat a Rainbow

11:30-1:00- Peanut Production in Northeast Louisiana, Utilizing Cover Crops, and All About Sweet Potatoes

1:00-2:30- Making Family Meal Time Easier, Stages of Stress, and Tips and Tricks for Produce

Site Map for the Ag Expo 2022

AG EXPO is a combination of several events in one venue, which assures appeal to the agricultural community and the general public. Doors open at 2 PM and close at 8 PM on January 14th. The event starts at 9 AM and closes at 4 PM on January 15th.