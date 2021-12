West Monroe, LA – (11/30/21)

As the end of November is upon us, so is the end of the 2021 hurricane season. The season ends with 21 total named storms, making it the 3rd most active hurricane season (in terms of total named storms). This season had 7 hurricanes, 4 major hurricanes, 5 rapidly intensified storms, and 8 storms impacting U.S. coastlines.

This is the 6th consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. The average number of named storms in a season is 14.