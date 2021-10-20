2 victims in Grambling shooting identified as Shreveport residents

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened during Grambling’s homecoming festivities over the weekend as well as one of the seven victims that were wounded. Both are from Shreveport.

According to the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Zelanz R. French died and 22-year-old D’Nique Walker was one of the seven wounded in the shooting that broke out around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the quad area at GSU.

Police have not made an arrest in Sunday’s shooting. They say the investigation continues and are asking anyone that may have information about the shooting contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111.

Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, texting a tip to “TIP515” (plus your message) to CRIMES (274637), or submitting a tip online at Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers

Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.