MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, deputies investigated a burglary complaint on Ticheli Road in Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies mentioned that 29-year-old Demartravis Baker and 27-year-old James E. Gayden III were identified as possible suspects; Baker was a resident of Ticheli Road.

According to the report, the deputy killed an aggressive dog in the middle of the street; this prompted the suspects to become hostile toward the deputy. Baker allegedly began yelling and cursing at the deputy and stated he had a gun.

The deputy also mentioned that Gayden also advised the deputies that he would have to kill him and he had something for him. Shortly after the comment, Baker started walking towards his home. The deputy was afraid of possible harm being done and left the scene to de-escalate the situation. Reports say that soon after, the deputy discovered Baker as the passenger in a vehicle that was driven by Gayden.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and commanded Baker and Gayden to exit the vehicle. Both individuals repeatedly refused, which resulted in an approximate 10-minute stand-off. Eventually, Baker was advised of his Miranda rights, and he waived them. Baker also stated he was the owner of the dog that was killed.

Baker was arrested for Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer for a Misdemeanor, and Dog Control Zone. Gayden was arrested for Simple Assault of a Police Officer and Resisting an Officer.