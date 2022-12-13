CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are missing after a tornado moved through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital and search and rescue operations are ongoing as Caddo deputies, K-9 teams, firemen, and volunteers search through debris and the area for the missing people.

Other Caddo deputies are going from house to house to check on the welfare of citizens areas that can be reached.

Anyone with information about people missing during the storm is urged to call the Caddo Sheriff’s dispatch at (318) 675-2170.

More than 40 units from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, fire district, and EMS crews are on the scene after severe weather moved through just before 5 p.m., with reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground near Hwy 169, not far from Four Forks in southern Caddo Parish, before heading toward Shreveport.

Several structures were damaged and powerlines and trees are down in the area.

According to Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Robert Jump, a couple of trailers were destroyed and a couple of foundational homes are significantly damaged. Several more homes are damaged but still liveable.

There are also multiple trees down on roadways, which is slowing access to the damaged areas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county in the Elysian Fields area just north of DeBerry. The sheriff’s office is urging people to stay out of that area unless they live there and to allow emergency services to access the area. Multiple power line and debris are reportedly blocking roadways.