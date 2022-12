CONWAY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 4, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Jordan Samuels of El Dorado, Ark.

According to reports, Samuels’ 2004 Honda Accord was driving east on the highway when his vehicle exited the roadway, striking a tree. Samuels was pronounced dead at the scene.