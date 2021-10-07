16-year-old arrested by OPSO for Terrorizing charge against a local school

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the evening of Thursday October 7, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they are investigating a threat that was made against students at West Ouachita High School.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile who was booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the charge of Terrorizing.

The juvenile claimed during the investigation that it was a joke, and there are no other suspects involved.

Due to the arrestee being a juvenile, their identity has not been released.