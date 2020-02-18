14-year-old Opelousas student charged with bringing loaded gun on campus; allegedly pointing at students

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old student student has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a loaded gun brought to Opelousas Jr. High School Monday.

Opelousas Police said they are charging the minor with 4 counts aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a student, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Multiple students reported that the suspect pointed a weapon at them in the hallways, Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

“Although we found no weapon that was enough probable cause to arrest him.” McClendon said.

The student will have an expedited hearing in the juvenile court within coming days, and has been removed from the school, McClendon said.

He said a heavy police presence should be expected on the campus throughout the week.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

