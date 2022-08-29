WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, West Monroe Police patrolled South 2nd Street and Linderman Avenue after receiving a couple of calls stating that a gray four-door car in the area was there to “retaliate” against an unknown incident in Monroe, La. As officers patrolled the area, the West Monroe Police Department’s communication department received a message about a stolen vehicle from Monroe, La.

At 11:34 PM, West Monroe Police spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at a corner of North 4th Street and Pine in West Monroe, La. According to police, the vehicle fled from officers, ran red lights, crossed over the Louisville Bridge into Monroe, La., and continued down Louisville Avenue.

The vehicle reached 100 miles per hour. After a four-minute pursuit, the vehicle crashed and three occupants fled on foot. With the assistance of Monroe Police and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the suspects was taken into custody.

The 14-year-old Black male was then transported to a local hospital for his injuries and then taken to the Green Oaks Detention Center. Police are still searching for two male juveniles.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.