MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Authorities say that a child is recovering from injuries after being struck by a train. Residents say that they witnessed the accident and called the police immediately.



Authorities say before 7am on February 2, 2022, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a train on White Street. The teen was walking to school wearing headphones which made it difficult for him to hear the train approaching. The young boy is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for trespassing on the train tracks. A witness we talked with who didn’t want to go on camera says she spoke to the teen shortly after the accident happened.



Witness, “The guy he practically stepped in front of the train, while the train was coming. the train knocked him all the way to the other side, and I stopped the car and jumped out and ask him if he was okay and called 911, someone to get out here and help him. He was communicating with me, he was saying he was okay he said that his arm or head was hurting or whatever, but he was hit very, very, hard, very hard.”



The child was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Union Pacific railroad owns the train and couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time.