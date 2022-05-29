MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, May 28, 2022, was the chance to break out the cowboy hat and boots. The Ike Hamilton Expo Center hosted the second day of the crawfish craze barrel races Saturday.

This is the 12th year of the event held every Memorial Day weekend. The event was open to the public. Visitors could see more than 1,000 riders from all over the south.

“If you’ve never been to a barrel race, it’s a quick race. They run around three barrels and anyone who likes or enjoys animals we have some beautiful animals out here”, said Pam Mann, Director of Mann and Family Charities.

The final day is Sunday, May 29, with races starting at 8 a.m.