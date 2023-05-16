MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- A massive 12-foot alligator was seen swimming in Bayou Desiard on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe Monday afternoon. The gator was seen swimming near the docks of the school’s water-skiing teams’ area.

It’s a pretty scary thing having something that big on campus this close to a really populated area. Jay Curtis, General Manager, KEDM Radio ULM

Jeromy Pruitt a local gator trapper who used to be on the show Swamp People said it can be very difficult when dealing with a gator of that size.

Catching a big alligator can be tricky because the alligator is that big for a reason it’s very smart and knows how to survive. When you have a gator this big that comes out of its habitat and into a place with houses and people you have to figure out where it hangs out at. Jeromy Pruitt, Local gator trapper

The trappers’ ultimate goal is to catch the gator and relocate it some place safe away from people. If you do see the gator you are urged to call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at 318-343-4044.