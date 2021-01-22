Too early to tell how jobs will be affected by Biden’s drilling moratorium in the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — President Biden’s plans to combat climate change could have a major impact on job loss across the Gulf-shore states. At this point it’s hard to tell what will happen according to officials, but they’re hoping the ban isn’t extended.

“Unfortunately the actions over the last 24 to 48 hours have been challenging and definitely affect the state of Louisiana,” said Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President Tyler Gray.

One of Biden’s campaign promises was to halt new drilling on federal lands. Plus, to end the leasing of publicly owned energy reserves.

“It has a tremendous effect, not only on the employees but the community around it,” said Gray.

Biden’s executive order is in effect and will last 60 days. This is all part of the president’s plan to adress climate change. That’s something theLMOGA is fine with. However, they say there are better ways to do so without hurting the eceonomy.

“It’s a shame the decision is not based on economics or based on the environment, it’s based on politics,” said Gray.

The oil and gas industry makes up over $73 billion of the economy in Louisiana, but at this point, Gray says if the ban is extended…

“It’s hard to predict what will exactly end up happening,” said Gray. “The oil and gas industry is a big part of Louisiana.”

Gray also says he’s willing to work with the new administration. However, he continues advocating for both the drilling and the building of the Keystone Pipeline all in order to keep jobs and money along the Gulf-shore states.

“From a Gulf of Mexico standpoint, we will continue to advocate that this is the most environmentally sound way to produce crude.”