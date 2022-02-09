Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – West Monroe mayoral candidate Don Nance appeared in court over the past weekend concerning his eligibility to run for mayor.

February 9th is the deadline for both parties to submit briefs before midnight and present their legal arguments which it will determine whether mayoral candidate Don Nance will continue running for mayor.

“Well Nance is a fighter, so he will take it as far as he can” Says Nance’s attorney, Jacob Renneck.

Renneck says the briefs will be focused mainly on proving those elements necessary to qualify Nance as an electoral candidate and if he meets the residency requirements.

“I think the case law will help. All we can do is present the best case we can with the law that we are given.” Added Renneck.

Over the weekend, the defendant argued the reasons behind why Don Nance delayed moving into his 2510 North 10 St home in late October after purchasing the house in late August of 2020. And the lack of running water throughout 2021.

“There were times and months he clearly said he was there, but there was no water usage. The water used wasn’t consistent with someone actually living there.” Says Michael Sellar’s attorney, Todd Newman.

“That’s a good argument, and I guess it will show in our brief.” Says Renneck.

Once the briefs are submitted, the judge will review those briefs and make a decision by Thursday the 10th.