THE NEW MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE TRAILER WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS

The pandemic is still creating ripples in the entertainment industry. The release dates of movies that have been in production for years are still being pushed back. For instance, after nearly a year of waiting, the highly anticipated new Tom Cruise spy thriller, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is finally hitting theaters. However, from the look of the trailer, it’s going to be well worth it. The pulse-pounding trailer makes this movie look like a mashup of Bond, Wick and Statham amped up to impossible levels.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT “DEAD RECKONING” FROM THE TRAILER

There are no punches pulled. From what we see in this trailer, in this seventh installment, Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) has come to a crossroads in his career. The next mission he takes is going to cost him “dearly.” But true to his character, Hunt is not backing down from the challenge. He’s facing it head-on. There are no cliffhangers in this trailer because Hunt comes right up to the edge… then rides off into the sky. Without hesitation.

With provocative dialogue, such as “truth is vanishing,” that is pulled straight from today’s headlines, Hunt seems to be fighting for something personal. And it’s driving him to go beyond anything he’s ever done before. It’s not just the bad guys who are coming after him; it’s the entire world.

However, as much as this trailer reveals, we know it’s only the beginning. Ethan Hunt’s saga has been building since 1996, so this film could arguably be the “Infinity War” of the series. Because of that and Cruise’s success with “Top Gun: Maverick” just last year, this could be the biggest theatrical event of the summer.

PRODUCTS TO HELP GET HYPED FOR “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7”

Whether you are new to the films or have been around since the original TV series, this summer is shaping up to be unforgettable. In fact, the MI merchandise is already selling out. If you want to get your memorabilia, now is the best time.

“Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series”

The original “Mission: Impossible” TV series ran from September 1966 to March 1973 on CBS. If you weren’t around to watch it, or you just want to own the entire collection, you can do that with this comprehensive 46-disc Blu-ray set.

“Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection”

The running time of this collection is 12 hours and 48 minutes. You can purchase all the installments of this blockbuster franchise and watch each one, but it might not be enough to prepare you for this summer’s over-the-top excitement.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Fallout:” is the previous MI movie. If that’s all you are missing from your collection, get it now while supplies last. This offering includes an exclusive collectible book called “Stunts: Raising The Bar,” which takes you behind the action to see how stunts were achieved.

Mission: Impossible T-Shirt

T-shirts are a universal way to display your love. The simple, classic design lets others know you are a diehard fan of the franchise.

Mission: Impossible 7 “Dead Reckoning” Poster

This poster captures the moment of Ethan Hunt’s freefall from the new trailer. It’s a beautiful shot that captures both the essence of the series and the fearlessness of the character. These posters can sell out quickly, so you have to act fast to get one.

Image credit: Paramount