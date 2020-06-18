“TOGETHER WE WALK”: ULM students host campus walk to further diversity, equity, and respect for all on campus

MONROE, LA (6/17/20)– “I think we should all stand in solidarity together, there is no other option,” said Allison Newton, Miss ULM 2020.

Students at the University of Louisiana Monroe are taking the first steps to promote equality, diversity, and respect for all who walk on campus.

“It’s crazy because I really love to see this. I get excited when I see people of different backgrounds come together for one purpose because it’s showing love. That’s the main thing ULM is about and we love to see it,” said John McKeel, President of campus activities board (CAB).

ULM’s campus activities board (CAB) hosted a peaceful march called “Together We Walk.” Hundreds of students, faculty, and community residents came together to show, no matter who you are, you are loved and welcomed on campus. Miss ULM 2020 says she’s proud the college is taking action.

“These are things that I have always believed in. I’m very proud of my university for taking a stand and allowing me to use my platform as well,” said Newton.

It didn’t matter your race, gender, or age, students say being “one” is the goal ULM is striving for.

“To have those differences is okay. It’s okay to have those differences because that’s what makes us one as a campus,” said McKeel.