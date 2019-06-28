Toddler shot in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to Shreveport police, a toddler was shot this morning in a north Shreveport.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Elmer St. near Cross Lake Blvd.

The child is believed to be between 2-3 years-old and is in serious condition.

Investigators say they are not sure if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

There were four to five people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The child’s parents have been taken in for questioning.