TO TIP OR NOT TO TIP: What is a fair percentage?

RUSTON, La. (10/22/2019)– They show up to work before opening time and stay past last call. From the time you sit down, they make sure drinks are filled and food is prepared just the way you like it.These are servers and how much money they take home depends on how generous you’re feeling.

Servers across the country are paid around $2.13 an hour and depend mainly on tips to get their bills paid. So when it comes to customers tipping, what is considered a good tip?

“I usually get tipped pretty well here, usually around, 20- 20 percent,” Cassidy Shelby, a server at Utility Brewing, said

Now, 20 percent is considered a fair tip, but there are times when the bill hits the table and customers don’t tip at all.

“I would say it’s more towards college kids who’s bill isn’t much or they just get a pizza and split it with their friends,” Shelby said.

Local servers say people who have worked in the food industry tend to tip more because they know what it’s like to be in their shoes.

“Cause like, I used to be a waitress, and so it sucks really bad whenever somebody doesn’t tip at all or tips not good,” Tessa Boykan, a Louisiana Tech student, said.

Although it is the customers’ choice, servers say they understand it all comes down to their performance in customer service.

“I feel like on average, we are working our tails off to do as well as we can,” Avery Blackwell, a server at Utility Brewing, said. “I feel like 15-20 percent is probably fair, you know, 25 percent is for those generous folks.”

So for those who have never worked in the food industry, servers have one message.

“It’s a lot harder than you think it is, especially when you have multiple tables,” Blackwell said. “I would just say be patient with your waitresses, always smile, ask them how their day is going. It always puts me in a good mood when my customers are sweet to me.”

Locals say they use the saying, ‘If you don’t have enough to tip, you don’t have enough to go out,’ to avoid being considered a bad tipper.