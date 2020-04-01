Tips from local businesses to keep up health and nutrition while staying at home

OUACHITA PARISH, La (04/01/20) — Fiesta Nutrition is working around the lockdown to serve its customers. “We’ve created a drive thru, curbside, call in and place the order, which a lot of people are doing and it’s working really well, people are complying and are happy about it,” said Angie O’Pry, Owner of Fiesta Nutrition Center.

O’pry says even though you’re home, this is the perfect time to keep up your nutrition and immune system. “I would really encourage vitamin c, zinc, all of these things have been really studied and the elderberry syrup, elderberry capsules or gummies for the whole family,” said O’Pry.

In addition to keeping up good nutrition at home, it’s also important to get your body moving and your heart pumping with an at home workout.

“We want to think about 15 minutes a day, increase that heart rate, shakin, movin, and have some fun,” said Chelsea Babineaux, Owner of CrossFit West Monroe. Babineaux created an easy at home workout for people to do at home.

At Home Workout:

5 Lunges on each leg (step forward and back for 1 set)

10 hop overs (jump side to side over a dumbbell or something small)

15 squats holding a dumbbell

20 crunches

Repeat

Babineaux also says if you don’t have dumbells, you can use laundry detergent or a gallon of water.