MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— As the Ark-La-Miss prepares for freezing temperatures and possibly icy roads, the City of Monroe released a few prevention tips for residents as we prepare for inclement weather.

See tips below.

Outdoor Prevention

Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing

Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and then duct tape it into place

Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention:

Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes

Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house

Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

If your pipes rupture and water is entering the house, use your private shutoff valve to turn off the water. If you do not have a private shutoff valve, or if you cannot find it, call the City of Monroe Water Distribution office for an emergency turn off at the meter. Water Distribution is open from Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For afterhours and weekends, call 318-329-2385 City of Monroe

The City of Monroe also want to remind residents to keep in mind of the Sewer Stoppage truck operations. These trucks use water to clear pipes. Therefore, these trucks cannot be used when the temperature is below freezing.

When temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the Sewer Department will stop responding to sewer stoppage calls. Calls will then be logged and will receive service in the order that they were received once the temperature warms up enough to prevent the trucks from freezing.