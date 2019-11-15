Tips from Butterball on preparing the perfect Turkey!

Looking for tips to create a divine Thanksgiving meal? Butterball is here to help!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/15/19) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, don’t let the stress of preparing the perfect turkey ruin your holiday!

Butterball turkey distributors say millenials are getting more involved than ever before when it comes to preparing Thanksgiving dinners. From frying turkeys outside, to the traditional roast–younger generations are joining their parents in creating a delicious holiday meal.

But for some of us–this might be our first time taking over as master chef this Thanksgiving.

We spoke with the folks at Butterball who gave us some tips on cooking the perfect turkey.

“Make sure that you buy your frozen turkey early. It takes one day for every four pounds of turkey,” said Carol Miller, a Butterball representative “and it’s really, really important to get a meat thermometer. You can’t look at a turkey to know that it’s done. You can’t look at a clock to know if a turkey is done. You need to know what the temperature is,”

Butterball has been helping people prepare the perfect dinner for 39 seasons.

If you’re looking for more tips to create a divine Thanksgiving dish, you can call 1-800-Butterball or you can go to www.butterball.com and click on the contact page.