WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– With the potential for heavy rain to fall this week, it’s important to exercise caution when driving because roads could be flooded.



With the possibility of flooded roads, here are some tips to keep you safe. The number one rule when coming to a flooded road is to turn around. Don’t drown.

If there is a barricade, don’t go around it, even if you don’t see water on the road.

Finally, if you don’t have to go out, then stay in and wait for the rain to stop and the flood water to subside.

Both West Monroe and Monroe are providing sandbags to citizens to prepare for the possibility of more floods.

In Monroe, sandbag stations open at 4:00 pm and are self-serve with a limit of 15 bags per resident. You can get sand bags at one of four locations: 3900 Westminster Avenue, 3504 Jackson Street, 2950 Renwick Street, or 1700 Oaklawn Drive.

In West Monroe, residents can head to the Ike Hamilton expo center to get sandbags. The self-serve station will be on a first come, first served basis. Sandbags can be found on the left hand side of the Ike.