Tilt Studio to bring laser tag, bumper cars, more to Pecanland Mall

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – (7/19/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, a new family entertainment option is opening in Pecanland Mall later this year.
Tilt Studio recently announced its arrival with new exterior signs at the former Burlington Coat Factory.
The location has announced a grand opening date of September 1 and shared photos of ongoing renovations at the site on Facebook.
Tilt Studio will house a laser tag arena, mini bowling, an amusement ride, blacklight mini-golf, bumper cars, an Outrun driving simulator and a prize redemption center in the 60,000 square foot facility.
