Tie-dye frappuccinos to be sold at Starbucks starting Today

PHOENIX, AZ. (KASW) – (7/10/19) Put down your kombucha, and head to your local Starbucks to try out their new rainbow blended drink: the Tie-Dye frappuccino.

This exciting new creation “tastes like a banana laffy taffy” and looks even tastier. The concoction is brightly decorated with yellow, pink, blue and red colored powder to give it a tie-dye look.

Starbucks baristas have already began learning the recipe and how to make the icy art of a refreshment, and it will be available July 10. Sadly, it will only be sold for less than a week or until supplies last.