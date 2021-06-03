Tickets on sale for 48th annual Bayou Classic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Tickets for the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University known as the Bayou Classic are now on sale.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 in New Orleans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This will be the second Bayou Classic in 2021 after Grambling and Southern faced off in April in Shreveport after the SWAC moved the football season to the spring.

Click here to buy tickets. The game will air nationally on the NBC Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories