NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for three suspects believed to be connected to a shooting that happened after four people were reportedly caught breaking into vehicles in Marigny.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old James Watts and two other juvenile male suspects.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 in the 900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, near the street’s intersection with Burgundy Street. The initial report was for shots fired at the location.

When they arrived on the scene, police learned the victim had reportedly caught four male suspects breaking into vehicles. It was then the victim says all four suspects began shooting at the victim before driving away.

The next day, a 15-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It was learned that he was one of the suspects in the shooting the night before, and he was arrested and booked accordingly.

On Monday, February 7, NOPD reports the vehicle used by the suspects on Saturday night was recovered in St. Claude. It was discovered the vehicle had been stolen in the Milneburg area the same day as the shooting.

When they searched the vehicle, detectives found:

12 firearms and ammunition

7 pounds of marijuana

Several electronics including cell phones, laptops, and tablets

Drug paraphernalia

Police say an investigation led them to identify Watts and two other juvenile male suspects in the February 5 shooting.

Watts is currently wanted on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal damage to property

Illegal possession of stolen property

Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Illegal use of weapons

The other two juvenile suspects, ages 12 and 16, are both wanted on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal damage to property

Illegal use of weapons

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

The juveniles’ names have not been released due to their age.

Anyone with any information on any of the suspects, the shooting incident, or suspected carjackings is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Through further investigation, officers determined the teen was a perpetrator in the shooting.

He was arrested on several charges and booked into the juvenile justice intervention center.