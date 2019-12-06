Three National Guard members die in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Minnesota

St. Cloud, Minn. (CNN) (12/06/19)— Three members of the Minnesota National Guard perished when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed about 16 miles outside of St. Cloud.

The crew was conducting a maintenance test flight when they lost contact with air traffic control. A mayday call was placed and about an hour and a half after they disappeared, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was found tangled in some trees on a farm.

Investigators with the U.S. Army Aviation Center at Fort Rucker are expected to arrive soon to determine the cause of the crash.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard himself, cancelled a tree lighting ceremony at the governor’s mansion to travel to St. Cloud for a press conference in a show of support for the families of the deceased.

The names of the victims are being withheld until families are notified.

