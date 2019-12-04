Three LSU AgCenter student worker awards given in northeast Louisiana

Newellton, Louisiana (12/04/19)— The LSU AgCenter recently presented awards to three students working in research stations in northeast Louisiana.

They were given to both full time and part time student workers that were recommended by faculty at the research centers.

The awards are sponsored by the Hardwick family, which grows corn, soybeans, sorghum, cotton, grain, and wheat on the Somerset Plantation in Tensas Parish.

The three recipients are Sydney Cephus, Acey Hendrix, and Valerian Johnson. Each received a plaque and $500.

Cephus graduated from Davidson High School in St. Joseph, and is currently a sophomore majoring in physical education at Alcorn State University. She has worked in the agronomic research program at the AgCenter Northeast Research Station for about four years.

Hendrix is a senior at Tensas Academy, joining the weed science program as a summer worker at the Northeast Research Station just this year.

Johnson is currently a freshman at Alcorn State University, and has been employed in the cover crop agronomy program at the Northeast Research Station since June of 2016.

