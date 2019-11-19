Three LSU AgCenter researchers share nationwide award

In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, photo, chemist David Dawson pours pieces of a cannabis-infused chocolate bar into a vial as he demonstrates testing for THC and other chemicals at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif. Chemists are trying to solve a scientific mystery involving marijuana brownies. Chocolate seems to throw off test results for potency. That could be dangerous for consumers looking to relax, not hallucinate. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Baton Rouge, La. (11/19/19)— Three LSU AgCenter researchers have been recognized for their excellence in agricultural research.

Marlene Janes, Achyut Adhikari, and Wennie Xu received the National Excellence In Multi-state Research Award.

Janes is a food microbiologist, while Adhikari and Xu are food safety specialists in the AgCenter School Of Nutrition And Food Sciences.

All three are key members of a multidisciplinary team of researchers and extension educators from 39 institutions across the United States whose work focuses on enhancing microbial food safety using risk analysis.

Janes’ specialty is in the control or elimination of foodborne pathogens on the surfaces of meats, poultry, fruits, and vegetables by using both chemical and natural antimicrobial compounds.

Adhikari’s work focuses on evaluating on-farm food safety risks associated with fresh produce and developing strategies to prevent microbial contamination during production and processing.

Xu’s work uses reality based research methods to improve microbial safety of fresh produce with the goal of reducing foodborne illnesses.

