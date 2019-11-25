Three Louisiana airports receive $13 million

Louisiana (11/25/19)— According to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), $13 million will be going to three airports in Louisiana.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that the Department of Transportation is awarding this money for airport infrastructure.
Lafayette Regional/Paul Fornet Field will receive $5.5 million for a new terminal building.
Leesville Airport will receive $548,000 to improve a runway safety area.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will receive $7 million to extend a taxiway.
This is part of a $485 million federal investment in American airports.
According to the FAA, U.S. civil aviation supports 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, $1.6 trillion in economic activity, and nearly 11 million jobs.
