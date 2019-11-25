Three Louisiana airports receive $13 million

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists is due to enter a plea to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard. An arraignment hearing is set Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani in Miami federal court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Louisiana (11/25/19)— According to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), $13 million will be going to three airports in Louisiana.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that the Department of Transportation is awarding this money for airport infrastructure.

Lafayette Regional/Paul Fornet Field will receive $5.5 million for a new terminal building.

Leesville Airport will receive $548,000 to improve a runway safety area.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will receive $7 million to extend a taxiway.

This is part of a $485 million federal investment in American airports.

According to the FAA, U.S. civil aviation supports 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, $1.6 trillion in economic activity, and nearly 11 million jobs.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.