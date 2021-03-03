Three local men sentenced for drug and gun charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van

Hook announced the resolution of several cases Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana, all of which are listed below:

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced the following individuals:

Lawrence Edward Holzer, III, 39, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 24 months in

prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of firearms by a

convicted felon.

Court documents say on August 15, 2019, Louisiana state parole agents conducted a routine

residence check at Holzer’s home. As the agents stood outside Holzer’s front door, the

observed a rifle inside a glass gun cabinet.

Agents say they went to retrieve the rifle, they found a pistol inside the same gun cabinet. After the agents advised Holzer of his rights, he admitted that he had placed a third gun, another rifle, underneath his bed. At the time of this offense, Holzer knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a parolee for a pair of felony burglary convictions in 2011 and 2014.

The ATF and Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.

Patrick H. Anderson, 37, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for making a false statement in the record of a firearms dealer.

Court documents say Anderson visited Murphy’s Ammo and Firearms in West Monroe on June 28, 2018 and completed ATF Form 4473, to purchase a firearm.

Investigators say when the form asked whether Anderson was subject to a court order restraining him from harassing or threatening an intimate partner, he answered “no” to this question, knowing that was a lie. Court records say he has a restraining order pending in Ouachita Parish.

The ATF conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.

Meshach Demontez Conley, 30, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.

Court records say law enforcement agents received information from a confidential source that Conley was selling methamphetamine.

According to investigators, on February 25, 2019, the confidential source arranged a meeting with Conley to purchase methamphetamine. Agents conducted physical surveillance of the meeting and the transaction was recorded.

Investigators say the methamphetamine purchased from Conley was taken to a lab for chemical analysis and was determined to be pure methamphetamine.

The FBI, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided at the sentencing hearing.