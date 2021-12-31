Three juveniles arrested for burglary, Monroe Police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department have announced that three juveniles have been arrested on burglary charges this week.

Per the release, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday December 28 on the 1800 block of Glenmar Avenue.

Officers received a complaint of juvenile males on bicycles, reportedly pulling on the door handles of vehicles in the neighborhood.

Shortly after the complaint was received, an officer on patrol spotted the suspects, and they were taken into custody.

The three juveniles were arrested on charges including burglary, Illegal Possession of a Weapon, Resisting an Officer, and also Battery on a Correctional Employee, with more charges possible pending the investigation.

If you have filed a burglary complaint with the Monroe Police Department and it happened in the area near Glenmar Avenue, contact Detective Stadius at the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-4922.