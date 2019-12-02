Three dead in Texas plane crash

San Antonio, TX (12/02/19)— Three people died Sunday evening in an emergency landing gone wrong in San Antonio.

According to CNN, a small, single engine plane was flying from Sugar Land to Boerne, Texas, when it experienced engine trouble and attempted an emergency landing in San Antonio, crash landing on a street instead.

Reports of the crash came in around 6:30 P.M. Thankfully, no commercial buildings or apartment buildings were hit.

No one was harmed except the three on board, of which there were no survivors.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.