Three dead after shooting at Pearl Harbor

Honolulu, Hawaii (12/05/19)— Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, on Dry Dock 2 at around 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday.

Within minutes of the incident, the base was placed on lock down.

At a press conference held Wednesday evening, Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick stated the shooter had been identified as an active-duty sailor stationed on the U.S.S. Columbia.

According to Chadwick, the shooter shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before killing himself. Two of the three victims later died. The third, a 36 year old male, is in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and base security are currently investigating as it’s not clear whether the victims were targeted or chosen at random.

According to the Board of Education, the incident also prompted three local elementary schools to be placed on lock down.

The lock down was later lifted, with the schools and the base reopening at around 4 P.M.

