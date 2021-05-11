Three arrested on multiple drug charges in West Monroe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drugs seized by West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they, along with two other agencies, have arrested three people on multiple drug charges.

According to police, they started an investigation on Monday, May 10, 2021 with West Monroe Street Crimes Unit and Ouachita Parish SCAT and Metro Narcotics.

Police say the joint operation led to the arrest of Rylan Beeson, 25, Nicholas Sistrunk, 26, and Chelsea Mooney, 29; they were all booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple drug charges.

Investigators released a list of drugs and drug paraphernalia found on the three arrested.

  • 2.8 grams of marijuana
  • 514 Percocet
  • 179 Hydrocodone
  • 121.1 grams of Methanphetamine
  • 1,917 Xanax
  • 1 gram of THC wax
  • 522 Oxycodone

Police say they are still investigating and no other information is available at this time, we will continue to follow this story and bring you more information when it becomes available.

  • Nicholas Sistrunk Photo Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center and West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.
  • Chelsea Mooney Photo Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center and West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.
  • Rylan Beeson Photo Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center and West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.
  • Drugs seized by West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.
  • Drugs seized by West Monroe Street Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories