Three arrested on multiple drug charges in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they, along with two other agencies, have arrested three people on multiple drug charges.

According to police, they started an investigation on Monday, May 10, 2021 with West Monroe Street Crimes Unit and Ouachita Parish SCAT and Metro Narcotics.

Police say the joint operation led to the arrest of Rylan Beeson, 25, Nicholas Sistrunk, 26, and Chelsea Mooney, 29; they were all booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple drug charges.

Investigators released a list of drugs and drug paraphernalia found on the three arrested.

2.8 grams of marijuana

514 Percocet

179 Hydrocodone

121.1 grams of Methanphetamine

1,917 Xanax

1 gram of THC wax

522 Oxycodone

Police say they are still investigating and no other information is available at this time, we will continue to follow this story and bring you more information when it becomes available.