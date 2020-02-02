Three arrested in connection with shooting of teenage girl

Tyrese Graham, 20, Ladarious Casey, 22, and Tristan Dallas, 22, were arrested Sunday morning in connection the shooting of a teenaged girl at a Shreveport gas station Saturday evening. (Photos: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men are now behind bars in connection with the shooting at a Shreveport gas station that sent a teenage girl to the hospital Saturday night.

Shreveport police say Tyrese Graham, 20, Ladarious Casey, 22, and Tristan Dallas, 22, were taken into custody Sunday morning after an intensive investigation following the Saturday evening shooting.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue relative to reports of shots fired. Upon officer’s arrival, they located numerous shell casings littering the parking lot of a gas station.

Moments later, authorities learned a 15-year-old girl, suffering a gunshot wound to the head, had arrived at a local hospital. It was further discovered the shooting victim had been shot while sitting inside a car parked at the gas station when shots rang out. Police say the victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Based on information and evidence gathered at the scene of the crime, it is believed a verbal altercation between two groups of men ensued on the parking lot of the gas station, leading to the involved parties producing guns and exchanging rounds. All alleged shooters fled following the incident. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives were called to the scene, along with Crime Scene investigators.

Detectives worked tirelessly throughout the evening in search of the whereabouts of those involved parties. As a result, authorities were able to link three local men to the shooting. Upon apprehending the suspects, investigators conducted interviews relative to their involvement in the crime.

Following interviews, detectives arrested Graham (Attempted Manslaughter), Casey (Illegal Discharge of a Firearm) and Dallas (Accessory after the fact to Attempted Murder).

All three men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The shooting victims remains hospitalized.