Thousands of people to benefit from Salvation Army Red Kettle 2021 campaign

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is back for the holidays. The biggest fundraiser of the year is expecting to help finance the program for the entire year.

The fundraiser will cover everything from food, shelters, and utility assistance.

The Red Kettle Campaign is expecting to help thousands of people who were devastated by the storm and lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

There will be about thirty locations where you can make your donations.

“We try to assist everyone.” Says Salvation Army Captain, Jerry Casey.

“ Everybody gets themselves in a little bit of a pickle once in a while, and we are here to help them. We want to keep them still in hope. We want to let them know that they are loved.” He says.

“ We want to let them know that we are here to help them help themselves. Monday comes, and then all the brookshires, and all the walmarts, will be out there ringing a bell.“

Captain Casey says bell ringers volunteers are very much needed. If you would like to volunteer, you can call them at (318) 325-1755. KTVE will be ringing the bell at the West Monroe Hobby Lobby Kettle on Thursday December 2nd all day.