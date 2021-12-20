Thousands of past denied unemployment claimants could be eligible for PUA benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were denied Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, the Louisiana Workforce Commission might be contacting you soon.

LWC says it “will reach out to nearly 12,000 past unemployment claimants who were previously disqualified for PUA benefits to see if expanded eligibility provisions may apply to them.”

Claimants can expect to hear from the Louisiana Workforce Commission through the HiRE website.

LWC says, “Claimants are encouraged to check their HiRE Message Center for guidance and next steps.”

In Louisiana, the PUA Program ended on July 31.

If your claim was denied before April 29, you might be contacted by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

If LWC does not contact you, that means you are still not able to obtain PUA benefits.

If you have any questions, visit Louisiana Workforce Commission.