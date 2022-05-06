MONRE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Special donated a 25,000 New Horizons grant to support local community support group in northeast Louisiana.

Some of the programs include Community Support Programs, Region 8 Community Advisory, Action Team (CAAT) members, and Safe Sleep Champions. This grant is specifically targeted to help babies have a safe sleep environment, in result will help over two-hundred families with babies.

For more information on how to help a baby have a safe sleep environment contact Safe Sleep Ascent (318) 654-4245