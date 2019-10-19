“This isn’t a regular occurrence,” GSU respond to Friday morning shooting

A campus party turns violent after gunshots sent two people to the hospital.

“This isn’t a regular occurrence or is it something that any of us at the university approve of.” Skyy Harrison, GSU Sophomore

Courtesy LSP:

Princeton Adams

Louisiana State Police say a fight broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Hodby Assembly Center. They say 19-year-old Princeton Adams shot one man twice in the chest leaving him in critical condition. Adams also allegedly shot a Grambling State Police officer in the leg who tried to break up the fight.

“It’s becoming common in public areas: schools, churches, you can’t even go to Walmart anymore. We need for them to be more of a police officer and stop trying to be our friend,” said Sophomore Jerina Payton.

More importantly, though students say they want people to know shootings don’t define their university.

“I don’t want people to think that Grambling is not a safe place and that this is the HBCU experience like you have to worry about whether your life is at risk,” said student Zekyah Samuels.

“Grambling is honestly a school that makes you are wanted that you are welcome. You feel like you want to be somebody,” said Samuels.

Adams, a former GSU student is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

