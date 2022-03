One foot at a time at Parkway Bakery & Tavern in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s big.

It’s 300 feet.

ItIt’s the po’boy that’s being constructed at Parkway Tavern & Bakery.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with owner Justin Kennedy who’s making the sandwich to help kids with brain cancer.

All the money from the big po’boy goes to the kids.

You can take a bite on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.