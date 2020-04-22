Third COVID-19 related death in Franklin Parish

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. – The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Wisner woman is the third Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old African-American decedent was receiving treatment in a Lincoln Parish

hospital.

According to authorities, she was admitted on April 15 and passed away there on April 19. Her exposure history to coronavirus prior to hospitalization is under review. A lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis was received after her death. She suffered from underlying medical conditions.



The Coroner’s Office made a statement which can be read below:

“Currently, we have 87 confirmed cases in Franklin Parish. While Ouachita Parish continues to

report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Louisiana, Franklin Parish remains the

second-most infected parish. Preventing the spread of the virus to older people and those with underlying conditions in our community remains vital. Although I shouldn’t have to say it to stress the importance and clear the context, age doesn’t make someone’s life less valuable. We remind those who think they are healthy or believe they are not at risk of contracting the virus that anyone can become exposed, and staying at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else.” Coroner’s Office Spokesperson Shane Scott

