Third annual Gator Tail Trail Run set for November

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, November 6, the 3rd Annual Gator Tail 5k Trail Run will take place at Northshore Technical Community College and Tamanend in Lacombe.

The Gator Tail is a trail run that will take runners over a variety of terrain on the NTCC campus, the Weyerhaeuser Tamanend Community, and the surrounding area. The event is open to the public and proceeds will support student scholarships.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including the “Community Spirit” award from title sponsor Tamanend, and prizes for the 10 and under runners who compete in the ½ mile Gator Gallop.

Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for ages 10 to 15, and $15 for gators younger than 10.

Team discounts are also available.

To register, please visit www.northshorecollege.edu/advancement/index. For sponsorship information, please call Mary Slazer, Director of Institutional Advancement Services at 985.545.1284.