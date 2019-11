WEST MONROE, La. (11/18/19) — Looking to try new recipes and cooking methods for your Thanksgiving meal this year? Look no further! Our Anna McAllister and Bode Brooks spoke with grilling expert Jason K. Morse to learn all about the tips and tricks to creating a Thanksgiving masterpiece.

For a list of recipes and cooking tips, you can head over to https://www.acehardware.com/thanksgrilling.