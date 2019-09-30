Thieves target window A.C. units in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, LA (9/30/19) The A.C. is back up and running at salon one on Marion street after the business was left without one last Thursday. it was one of many victims in a string of thefts involving ac units across Farmerville.

Officer Matt Tucker of the Farmerville Police Department says a set of window units was stolen on Raybun road, Salon 1 on Marion Street as well as the surrounding area of Farmerville.

4 other units were taken from homes over a two day time frame on Raybun street. Farmerville police believe they are connected given the nature of the theft.

“It seems like they’re not entering the residence they’re just grabbing the units from outside pulling from the residence’s windows” says Officer Tucker.

And thieves are not taking the units to find relief from the heat.

“These units can be sold at scrap places for small amounts of cash and if you get enough of them load them up on a trailer and take it to a scrap yard, it could have a pretty beneficial payoff” says Officer Tucker.

So what can residents and businesses do to avoid being targeted?

“Be sure to fasten any utilities to your house, surveillance cameras and systems are always a plus. Neighborhoods helping each other out that’s the biggest thing. If you see anybody snooping around then call the authorities immediately” says Officer Tucker.

Per Farmerville Police: ” Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of suspect(s) or the recovery of the property. If you have any information on these crimes, contact Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.”