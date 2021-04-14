‘These three words’ Family member of Kori Gauthier thanks community after 19 yo’s body identified

(KLFY) A family member has reacted to the huge community search effort in the past week for missing LSU student and Opelousas native Kori Gauthier whose body was located Tuesday and was identified by LSU police Wednesday.

After volunteers came together to help find the missing teen for the past week, her uncle Spencer Gauthier is saying thank you.

In a social media post, Gauthier said that while the family is coping with the loss, they are grateful to everyone who assisted in her search and recovery.

“Not the end result that we were hoping for, but at least we have her body and can start the healing process,” he said.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

“For my niece, this is a tough video to make, but thanks for everything that was done, thanks for all the prayers.”

He then sent words of encouragement to those perhaps struggling or going through hard times.

“Anybody listening, boy, girl, man or woman, if you are going through anything in life get comfortable having uncomfortable conversations. Life is worth living. Never give up.”

At the conclusion of the video, though not specific, Gauthier sent a secret message encouraging everyone to listen to the song by Steve Wonder “These Three Words.”