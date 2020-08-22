The Widows Sons held a memorial ride to honor veteran who died on the job at Georgia Pacific

CROSSETT, ARK (KTVE/KARD)– Terry Paul Greenwood served our country as a member of the United States Army. He tragically died Thursday while on contract at Georgia Pacific. Saturday, The Widows Sons held a memorial ride to honor his legacy just to say thank you.

“They had a connection with this gentleman who lost his life, they asked us to come over and ride with them. We got together and traveled from different parts of the state. We ride with our brothers and support our family members,” said Michael Gathright, The Widows Sons.

The Widows Sons, a masonic rider’s association, organized the 100-mile memorial ride, starting at the Crossett American Legion Hall.

“We’re a big family. When the Widows Sons call, we help each other out,” said Thomas Lampirez, State coordinator for the Widows Sons.

“This is what we do. We support our community, we support our friends, and our friend’s friends. So just because I didn’t know this guy doesn’t mean anything. My brothers of mine know him, so we are here to support them, said Gathright.

Paul was a four tour Iraq veteran and the Widows Sons say his service to our country is one of the greatest gifts anyone can receive.

“Giving it back to him because we can’t give what he gave us. Unless you served you’ve given that,” said Lampirez.

So they’re using their motorcycles to send a message of love in hopes to bring comfort to their families.

“It lets me know people still care and when people serve for our country to give us the freedom to ride our bikes any time we want to, we need to stand up for that,” said Lampirez.

Paul was a contractor for Cando Rail Services, they provided this statement… “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued Cando Rail Services employee at our operations in Crossett yesterday. We extend our sincerest sympathies to the employee’s family and community in this tragic time and are focused on supporting the family and our employees in the aftermath of this tragic event. Details of the incident are still under investigation and we are working with all regulatory and community stakeholders.”